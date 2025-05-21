Where are the happiest employees located in Washington State? I was quite happy to see that one city actually cracked the top 10 of the happiest employees in the whole country, so that is something to be proud of.

I’m very fortunate right now, where I don’t dread coming into work. My last job was a different story. The morning alarm clock would ring, and I’d snooze it. Nine minutes later, it’d go off, I’d curse the world, and hit the snooze button one more time.

I dreaded the day the entire car ride there, and then, thanks to great co-workers, once I got into the motion of the day, it all (for the most part) went alright.

I wish all Washington workers had the same support from their co-workers that I did. If that were the case, maybe we’d have more cities in the top 10 list from Resume.io.

The Study To Find The Happiest Cities In The U.S.

They surveyed workers from across the United States in the top 100 cities and narrowed it down to the 10 happiest working cities. Employees who had more satisfaction with their work lives chimed in about how flexible schedules, the ability to work remotely, and growth opportunities were some of the big factors that made them happy.

Being able to manage the work-to-life balance that seems to elude so many of us was also a huge factor in the respondents taking the survey.

Where Did Washington Rank In The Top Ten Cities With The Happiest Employees?

Washington had only 2 cities crack the top 100, and only one of those to crack the top 10. Spokane ranked in at #95, and Seattle came in at #8.

Which cities and states have happier workers than Seattle? Here are the Top 10:

#10 - New York City, New York

#9 – Naples, Florida

#8 – Seattle, Washington

#7 – Dallas, Texas

#6 – Colorado Springs, Colorado

#5 – Buffalo, New York

#4 – San Francisco, California

#3 – Austin, Texas

#2 – Santa Barbara, California

#1 – Honolulu, Hawaii

Is anyone surprised by #1? Every day might be a vacation when you work on an island and are surrounded by beautiful trees, beaches, and the ocean.

Check out a further breakdown on Resume.io’s findings on the Happiest Workers and the cities they are in here.

