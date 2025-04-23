Did You Know This Fast Growing Sport Was Created In Washington?

I received an invite from my friend Russell for a city-wide, for fun, sporting event to help raise money for the Selah Downtown Association.

The more I read into the event, it dawned on me. I have absolutely no clue what Pickleball is, how it is played, and why it would be named after one of the main foods that disgust me!

"Quick, to the Google machine!" - Me

What I Learned About Pickleball From The Internet!

Before I tell you what I learned, here is what I thought, just hearing the name. Remember when you were a little kid and you played "Hot Potato"?

The game where you had SOMETHING and you kept throwing it back and forth between your friends while screaming the words "Hot Potato".

Well, it's not a variation of that, where you're yelling "Pickle" at the top of your lungs while throwing an oblong shaped ball back and forth. (These stupid ideas are why I look things up now instead of assuming).

Pickleball, the best I can tell, is a game for people who love tennis, but aren't that extreme, but have more energy to burn than is required to play badminton.

So, a large scale, extreme ping pong game.


It can be played with two or four players, there's a net like in tennis, and it is played with racquets or paddles. For details on finer points of the game, check this video out:

The really cool part of Pickleball, from what I learned, is the fact that it was created right here in our home state of Washington!

According to Wikipedia, it was created in Bainbridge Island, Washington in 1965. Even though it takes a lot from the other games I mentioned above, it has its own distinct scoring rules, as well as equipment.


Wikipedia also taught me that for the past four years, it has been named as the "Fastest-growing sport in the United States by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association."

Now the next invite for a Pickleball that I receive, I'll RELISH the opportunity (pun intended).

