There's a new trend making the rounds in Washington; some may see it as dumb. Others may see it as a challenge, even impossible! Others, especially the people born in the 80s, think it is amazing and long to do it all the time!

Are You "Going 90s"?

Some are decking out their wardrobes and consuming music and other media in a retro way, but the one aspect of this new trend that kids are doing is a good mixture of unplugging and touching grass; it's called "Going 90s," and it's all about leaving your phone at home.

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Phones are a constant part of our lives, for better or worse. So we can stay in touch, so we can be smart whenever the need arises, and in a way, stay protected when the need arises.

But it also comes with the distractions, disconnection from reality, and even the unattended rudeness to others.

Life Without Your Phone!

Going out with friends, out shopping, out to eat! Just being with other people. Having fun with another person. Having a conversation FACE-TO-FACE with another person. Getting real human contact.

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It’s kind of sad that our society has developed to the point that ‘connecting’ with each other face to face without technology in our hands is considered ‘trendy’, but it sure beats the trend where the youth were eating Tide Pods, so I’m all for this one.



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Make new relationships, build friends, leave the phone at home. You’ll be okay, and your messages will be there waiting for you.

READ MORE: Washington Residents Tell The 3 Trends They Want Back!

LOOK: These Everyday Photos Show Life in the 1990s as It Really Was Before smartphones and algorithms, there were AOL logins, floppy disks, mall hangouts, and one family computer everyone had to share. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

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