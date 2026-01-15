The garage is a great place to store more than just cars, but in the winter months, this might not be the most ideal place for some items. Below, we have a list of 7 items that’d be better in your house, or even a basement, than sitting inside that auto space.

A Garage or Rec Room / Storage Unit

One of the coolest parts of my house, and was definitely a huge selling factor, was the attached two-car garage! So much room for adventures (and storage). Of course, my wife saw the opportunity to never have to scrape her windshield again.

person scraping ice off a windshield Aleksi Partanen via Unsplash loading...

Well, needless to say, our cars sit outside, my wife has to scrape her car during the winter months (I help), and my garage has turned into a fun rec room / storage area.

shelves in a garage filled with stuff tsm/Timmy! loading...

On the rec room side of things, I have a pool table, Air Hockey/Ping Pong table (both on wheeled casters so I can move them around with ease), a dart board and axe-throwing. It is a fun rec room.

When it comes to storage, my wife and I have the normal types of storage items. Tubs of old clothes, childhood toys, extra furniture, electrical appliances, tools, crafts, collectables, extra household items, and even a second fridge (and yes, it does have googly eyes, which you can see in the below picture).

stuff inside a garage tsm/Timmy! loading...

But how many of these things are safe in there, as the temperatures begin to drop? I was surprised by this list; you may be as well, and may even find a new spot to store this stuff in your Washington home.

