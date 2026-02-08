Would Washington residents rather have more free time or more money? The overwhelming answer may surprise you, but we’ll break down the answer given by our audience below, and as always, you’re welcome to chime in.

Free Time Vs. Money? What Would You Choose?

How often do you sit and day dream what you would do if you had more money? Pay off bills, buy something fun, take a vacation? But then there’s the other problem: WHEN would you enjoy it? Where’s the free time to have all that fun?

It is an important and fun question to ask yourself:

“Would you rather have more free time or more money?”

That was the question we asked our listening and reading audiences around Washington, and the choice was pretty obvious.

More Free Time.

A Lesson From The Past

My justification for the answer comes from my father when I got my first official job. He told me how congrats, you now have your own money to spend however you please, but good luck finding time to get to the store.

I’ve also justified it as having more money, but it just leads to needing more money. You buy a new car, well, that comes with all the additional costs of having that new car.

Plus, having free time, I can choose to do a side hustle to make more money.

At the heart of it, one of our listeners said it best:

“The older you get, the more you realize how valuable time is. You need money to live, but you need time to enjoy life.” – Darrin Gunderson.

So true! Which would you rather have? More free time or more money? Tap the App and let us know.

