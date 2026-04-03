Before you take your next long-distance trek and plan to do the long haul overnight and run yourself ragged, check out our list of 5 signs that you’re too tired behind the wheel. This way, you can plan ahead and know before you go.

Tips Of The Trade

I’ve mentioned in previous articles I’ve written about my history driving for a medical lab. For 13 years, I’ve driven all over Washington State for my day job. I’ve seen and learned a few things.

man behind steering wheel, with head down. Vitaly Gariev via Unsplash loading...

Get sleep where you can. I know with times like these, we’re constantly on the go, and there are more tasks than hours in the day, and many sacrifice sleep to make everything work. If you keep that up too long, you’ll crash. Figuratively and possibly literally.

Know your route! It’s not a good position to be in where you can do the route in ‘zombie mode’. But by knowing your trip, you can save some time by not missing a turn or a stop. That’ll help you get to your destination and be done with the task.

Don’t rely on chemical stimulants. Caffeine, energy drinks, and liquid energy shots can seem to help at first, but keep using them, and you’re just going to need more and more just to keep the same energy level. Something that can be very bad when you’re on the road.

READ MORE: Our Driving Habits Are Slowly Killing Us

Feed your ears & brain. Plan what you’re going to listen to before your trip begins (so that you’re not distracted while driving). Radio, audiobooks, podcasts, etc., can keep your energy up and mind alert.

5 Signs You Are Too Tired to Drive in Washington State

woman sitting in a car, eyes closed. Sinitta Leunen via Unsplash loading...

What Tips Do You Have?

Now that you know the signs that you’re too tired to drive, and some of my tips for the trips, what do you do to keep alert behind the wheel? Tap the App and let us know.

Know These 5 Driving Things That Are Illegal Gallery Credit: Samantha Barnes