It’s common sense that when the weather is nice, more people are out and about.

More people out means more people are on the roads, and if we’re not careful, that can have some serious consequences.

EVEN FATAL!

For 13 years I drove for a medical laboratory as a courier. My route took me from Yakima to the Tri-Cities every day, stopping at the many cities between.

Often, I’d cover other routes that would have me travel to Vantage, Ellensburg, Seattle, etc.

4 pictures of semi truck accidents with red boarders. Canva loading...

You learn the road, you learn to respect the other drivers (even if they may not deserve it at that particular moment), and most importantly, you watch out for the truck drivers.

Not for any negative reasons, just that you’re usually in a smaller rig than they are, and with something that big, going that fast, there’s a lot that could go wrong.

Fatal accidents involving truckers have increased by over 135% in Washington over the past decade, according to a study by personal injury lawyers with Whitely Law Firm.

This increase makes our state tied for 4th with the most fatal truck accidents right after Alaska (ranking in 1st place), Utah (2nd), Arizona (3rd) and Nevada (tied with Washington).



Giphy.com

After Washington and Nevada, Oregon comes up in the 5th spot, which makes sense, with both our states being major ports in the Pacific Northwest.

Whitely Law Firm examined the number of reported fatal truck accidents in each state over the past decade to tally the rankings.

Why Has The Number Of Fatal Truck Accidents Increased?

There are a number of reasons for the increase in fatal truck accidents.

*More people are on the road.

*More distractions behind the wheel.

*Longer work hours.

*More product to transport.



Giphy.com

Ways to Stay Safe On The Road

It should go without saying that there are different ways to stay safe on the road, but a refresher never hurts.

*Know your route and surroundings.

*Be well rested.

*Do not drive impaired.

*Make the driving environment as distraction-free as possible (put away electronic devices etc.).

*Give yourself and other drivers plenty of space while driving.



Giphy.com

What are some other tips that you practice? Tap the App and share them with us.

