The family game night is one of those traditions that seems to have faded as technology has advanced (more about that below). But for those of us who did partake around the kitchen table with a pair of dice and a random game board, some fights were had, and memories made. What are your gaming memories?

Tech Games Replacing Board Games?

Growing up, we'd play several games with the family. Some were classic board games like Checkers or backgammon. Others were more card-based, like Uno!, Go Fish, Texas Hold 'em, War, Crazy 8s, or the always not entertaining.... 52 Pick Up.

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Now with technology, there are games like Beat Saber, You Don't Know Jack, or Trivia Murder Party (trust me, it's fun). But the days of classic board game gatherings seem to have faded, and along with that, the family arguments that could take Connect Four to my brother's fist, CONNECTing to my FORehead.

Board Games That Brought Anger To Washington Families

We asked our Washington audience:

"What one board game always caused a family argument?"

Out of all the responses from our listeners and readers, there was definitely a winner, but several runners-up and honorable mentions when it comes to aggravating games (ironically, the board game Aggravation was not mentioned once).

READ MORE: A Unique Type Of Drinking Game Was Discarded In Yakima, Washington

Here are our top Board Games that could turn a Washington Game night into a Fight Night!

Chutes & Ladders / Candyland

Several people chinned in this one, mainly because of sibling rivalry.

Sorry!

The game that takes the Canadian approach: do something and then immediately apologize.

Uno!

Fights started when you stacked your hand with non-stop wilds & Draw Fours! Sure, there are four colors, but by the end, you're only seeing red.

Risk

A game of War... can turn into just that!

Monopoly!

Are you surprised? Who hasn't wanted to flip a table in the name of unfair taxes!!!

What board game has always brought your family to an argument? Tap the App and let us know.

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Look: Try These 10 Popular Board Games At Your Holiday Gathering Gallery Credit: Brad Elliott