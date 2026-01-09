Does the phrase “Energy Efficient” mean anything anymore? It seems like everything has that stamp of approval, but does it really do anything? Looking at my power bill, it really makes me wonder. I have some questions that I’ll be sharing below, and welcome your feedback.

This whole thing could be a giant “soap box” or “get off my porch” moment, but I just received my power bill, and sure enough, BIG SURPRISE, my bill has gone up.

First off, I know that I am truly blessed to have power, to have heat, and to have a platform like this to vent these frustrations, and to ask my simple question. I also know that I’m very fortunate enough to have a company that allows me to be on an “Equal Payment” plan, to help out during the extreme times of the year.

What Is An Equal Payment Plan

Every month I get a bill from the power company, and it is the same amount each month. At the end of the year, they adjust it (raise or lower) depending on whether I’ve used more or less power throughout the year. For the most part, I’m happy with it.

Prices Keep Rising, No Matter What I Do

But I’ve noticed the past 5 years, the bill has risen and risen, even though I’ve done everything right. I’ve purchased energy-efficient light bulbs, a new HVAC system, a washer and dryer, and even an OVEN!

I’ve done my best to unplug stuff, turn things off, and be mindful of my power use. But the bill still keeps going up. Now, I know that the cost of living goes up, and with that comes the increase in the power bill, but in the little chart/graph that they send me, it doesn’t look like my usage has gone down, so that begs the question:

“Does Energy Efficient Technology even exist, or is it just there to make you feel good?”

What are my Washington neighbor's thoughts? Tap the App and sound off.

