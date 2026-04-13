So far, the world record for tossing another human was set in 2009 by Jonathan Macfarlane from New Zealand. The recorded throw was just shy of 16 feet. Think of how much further the person would have flown if he had been a dwarf. Something we'll never know here in Washington State.

No Dwarf Tossing In Florida, What About In Washington?

I heard news that Florida had recently upheld a bill that kept dwarf tossing illegal. Which got my curiosity up, is it illegal here in Washington to live out our best Lord Of The Rings fantasy of Gimli and Aragorn, and do some epic dwarf tossing?

In a nutshell, yes, yes it is, with more restrictions being added in 2019. Thanks, Olympia, the good time ruiner!

I don't get it. Yes, the safety and health concerns (and possible exploitation for entertainment) are valid. But as long as it's consensual tossing, what's the problem? Especially if everyone involved is of legal age.

I did see a T-shirt once that said: "Baby, not dwarf, don't toss".

READ MORE: Lessons Washington Schools DIDN'T Teach Us!

Now if someone is tossing a baby, then I can fully get behind this law, but if both people are fully aware of what is about to happen and the dangers of flight (or a pulled muscle or other injury from tossing a little person) , and they agree, then I say use your law making abilities on more important stuff and quit stripping our freedoms. Yes, I compared dwarf tossing to our other freedoms, but hey, it's a slippery slope.

What are your thoughts on Dwarf Tossing? Should it stay illegal, or should it be appealed? Tap the App and let us know.

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