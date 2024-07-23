How Bad Is Washington’s Drought in 2024?

It’s no secret that it’s been hot.

I’ve been watering my yard far more than I should be, and it is just not turning green.

Luckily, I have a great landscaper friend who gave me tips to green it up, but I’ve been feeling guilty about watering as much as I’ve been, knowing how much of a drought we are in.

Luckily, where I live (central Washington), we don’t have it as bad as others, but I should still be smarter with my water usage. How important is my yard?

My wife doesn’t care that much; it’s all GREY instead of green to my dog, so he doesn’t care (I think).

So maybe I should cut back on my water usage.

But then again, I fall into the camp of thought that says, “I’m paying for it, so I should use it,” but do I really need to?

This year has seemed abnormally dry, and the stats (below) for each of the counties in Washington can be jaw-dropping.

Whether you believe in climate change (accidentally caused by man) or climate change and weather manipulation (purposefully caused by man, i.e., chemtrails) or if it’s an Earth cycle, the fact remains that Washington is in the middle of a terrible drought.

Counties with the worst droughts in Washington Washington State is continuing its drought emergency into 2024, citing low snowpack and hot, dry forecasts. Here are the counties most affected by drought, based on data from the U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the counties in Washington with the worst droughts in the week leading up to July 16, 2024.

