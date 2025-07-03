8 Drive-Thru ‘No-No’s’ To Remember In Washington

When you’re on the road, and you’re hungry, that adds a whole new layer to road rage. If you’re not careful when you finally find a drive-thru that suits what you crave, another car in front of you doing one of the 8 following “Drive-Thru No Nos” will just turn that road rage into a Drive-Thru Tantrum or, even worse, a Fast-Food-Fury!

This happened to me a month ago in Yakima, Washington, and when I realized what had happened, I felt very stupid.

I was stuck in line at a drive-thru, and the car in front of me was taking forever. Why were they taking forever? It was a national fast-food chain; they served the same thing day in and day out. You should know what you want a week before you even eat it! How could they be taking this long!?!

I could see through their back window, and it was at least 2 people, and there were a lot of hand movements. That really frustrated me because it appeared as if they were having an argument in the drive-thru! Why there? Just to spite me is what I figured.

Getting frustrated, I turned my radio down, expecting to be yelled at because I was about to honk my horn. Then I heard the man ordering his food.

Why The Car Was Taking So Long In The Drive-Thru

The man spoke in a way that showed me that he was deaf (or at least hard of hearing), and the hand movements were the couple using sign language. I felt dumb and calmed down.

They had a good excuse for why it took them so long, but you probably won’t. Don’t do the following 8 things the next time you’re getting food on the go; otherwise, you might risk the car behind you having full-blown ‘drive-thru delirium’ caused by hanger!

