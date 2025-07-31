Washington is one of the worst states when it comes to distracted drivers. Many of us already know this, because we've had a close call or an incident on the road. But now there is statistical evidence that proves the point.

How bad is Washington, especially compared to the other 49 states? We have those rankings below.

My Personal Experience with Distracted Washington Drivers

I've worked in radio for over 25 years, and I love my job. It's what I wanted to do ever since I was a little boy, and what I went to school for. But, there was a 13-year period in my life, where radio was part-time and was my 2nd job.

man behind the wheel of a car and holding a phone. Alexandre Boucher via Unsplash loading...

The main job was for a company (previously called), PAML. I was a phlebotomist and medical courier, so I could stab you to get blood, then take it on a drive.

More often, I was doing the courier duties of my job, driving across the state, and I've lost track of how many close calls I've been in. I'd say 90% of those cases were due to distracted driving.

view from a driver seat of a car, driving at night, looking at the dashboard and a car in front of you. Agreen via Unsplash loading...

Knowing how easy it is for people to be distracted behind the wheel really scares me, especially with a few of my family members who still make a living by having a job on the open road.

The Everyday Distractions Putting Lives at Risk In Washington

There are so many distractions out there when you're driving. Phones, radio buttons, cruise control, billboards, other drivers, shiny objects, etc..

READ MORE: A Washington Driving Hack, Born in Yakima!

As you scroll to look at the Top 10 Distracted Driving state rankings compiled by BaderLaw.com, please remember that when you're behind the wheel, nothing else matters besides your safety and the safety of the other cars around you. Stay focused.

Get our free mobile app

Top 10 Worst States for Distracted Driving These states are ranked based on the per capita number of fatal crashes that are caused by distracted drivers.

Best Washington Border Towns Near Oregon Here are three little towns you'll enjoy visiting along the Washington/Oregon border Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals