Washington’s Filled With Bad Teeth! Are Dentists Partly To Blame?

A joke I was told growing up made fun of citizens in Washington state and their bad teeth.

I say Washington state, as a whole, because depending on who you were talking to, the city changed in the joke's punch line.

It's not that great of a joke, and for someone who has had a ton of dental work done, it's a joke that I might have laughed out loud when heard, but I didn't really smile while telling it.

The Washington Bad Teeth Joke

Okay, here is the joke:

How do you know the toothbrush was created in (Random City), Washington?

Because if it were invented anywhere else, it would have been called a TEETHbrush!

*Ba-dum-tss*



I'm fortunate to have a great dentist and the means to see a great dentist, especially when many don't have that opportunity.

Washington's Dental Malpractice

A recent study shows that Washington is on the higher end of the country when it comes to dental malpractice.

It's one thing to finally find and see a dentist, but then to get one that might not be that great is frightening.

As if people didn't fear the dentist enough!?



Zinda Law Group analyzed data from the National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB), concerning medical malpractice and narrowed their search to the dental field.

They looked at malpractice reports (per 1,000 practitioners) and was able to compare which states fair better when it comes to dental work.

Rhode Island and Louisiana have the fewest malpractice claims for dentistry, so they're among the safest in the country, but what about Washington?

The results may cause you to grind your teeth tonight!



Washington State's Dentistry Malpractice Rate

Washington is sitting at 63% higher than the national average when it comes to dental malpractice reports. With an average that high, it puts our state on the lower end of the country.

RELATED READING: Musician Protests Dentist By Playing Guitar Outside Office!

According to Zinda Law Group, Washington ranks fifth highest in the United States for malpractice claims.

Who is Worse Than Washington in Dental Malpractice?

As bad as Washington may be, at least our dentists are better (at least, there are fewer claims against them) than those in Maine, Alabama, Virginia, and the worst in the country… Colorado.

Does this info help or hurt your 'Dentophobia' (the fear of dental visits)?



To see the full breakdown, as well as ranking negligent claims against dental hygienists (which Washington doesn't fare as badly), click here.

One More Thing About Dental Malpractice!

Good dental care starts at home. You know this, brush and floss regularly, and visit the dentist at least 2 times a year if possible. Don't wait until it hurts to make an appointment.

If an issue that could involve a lawsuit does arise, there are legal paths you can take, but I firmly believe that a vast majority are doing their best, and it's a tough job at that.



