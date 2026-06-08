It’s the big night. You’re on your very first date, and you’re nervous. Who knows, this might be the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with. Don’t screw it up! We have some short and sweet dating tips and advice for you, from our audience, below.

Those 3 Little Words.

When you hear that phrase, ‘Three Little Words’, many think it means “I Love You”, and typically, you are correct, but what are 3 little words that may help you get to those 3 BIG WORDS?

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We asked our listening and reading audience from across Washington State about their dating and relationship tips. But with everyone’s time in short supply and dates about to happen and people needing to get ready for possibly the most important evening ever (no pressure), we wanted to keep the tips sweet, short, and to the point.

Dating Advice In 3 Words

I’ve been married for over 13 years now, but when I was dating, my uncle’s advice in 3 words was very near and dear to my heart and rang in my head more often than it should have… “DON’T GET PREGNANT.”



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I’m sure he meant that when I was younger, in my late teens and early 20s, and not a married man now, but, considering my wife and I were never big on having children, I’m sure he’s happy to know I keep his advice in practice.

Keeping the tips and advice short, we requested from our audience their best dating advice in 3 words (just like my uncle gave me). Below we have the best of the best.

READ MORE: 5 Best Spots To Stargaze In Washington!

Date Night Advice In Just Three Words Gallery Credit: nessmania

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What is your dating tip… in 3 words? Tap the App and share it with us; we may just add it to the list.

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