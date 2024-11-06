Very few practices really picked up steam and grew in popularity since the pandemic.

One of the big ones that my wife and I love is curbside pickup.

Sure, it was a thing pre-2020, but nothing like it is now.

It's so nice and convenient. You can get all of your shopping done from your couch.

'Oh no, I don't remember if we need eggs or bread! What about ketchup?'

Get up off the couch, walk to the kitchen (unless you're a rare person with a 'Kitchen Couch' aka 'Supper Sofa'), and check to see if you need those items.

No more 'mini freak-outs' on Isle 9.

milk with a november 1st expire date

The real bad drawback of grocery shopping this way is the expiration and best-by-dates on food items.

I don't know if it's my bad luck or if it is actually policy, but when it comes to milk, I'm always getting it in my car the day before or the day of the sale by date.

This has happened so much at Walmart, Fred Meyer, and Safeway that I avoid buying those items for curbside pickup.

The reason I wonder if it is store policy to give curbside shoppers end-of-the-run milk is because the last time it happened to me (November 1st), I went back to Walmart and inside to the dairy section.



There were only a few jugs left with that end date. Could it have been random? Sure, but I had to look for the near-end date. At random, I feel the odds would have been better to get one a week out.

3 Of America's Cheapest Grocery Stores Are Here In Yakima!

That and the fact it has happened to my family at several stores is just fishy to me.

What are your thoughts? Is it random and my bad luck, or is it company policy to move out near expired products? Tap the App and let us know.

