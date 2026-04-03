For many people, besides a brother or a sister, your cousin is usually your best friend. But there are rules about how far to take that friendship, at least in the majority of the United States. You can NOT marry your Cousin. I had to do a double-check on where the Evergreen State fell on that line.

Nothin’ Says Lovin’, Like Marryin’ Your Cousin



“Dang! I hope her brother doesn’t already have dibs on her!”

– Family Guy (To Love & Die In Dixie)

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Half my family is from the south, so those types of “relation” jokes were plentiful growing up. When I saw the news story from the New York Post about how a bill to ban first cousin marriages was struck down in Florida. My comedic mind went, “Good… there’s still time!”

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That sent me down the Google rabbit hole, which I just know is going to screw up the algorithm (and I don’t even want to think about the type of ads I’ll be getting on YouTube after my searches).

Can You Marry Your First Cousin In Washington?



“What do you think this is, California?”

– My 3rd Cousin Twice Removed.

As of this writing, you can marry your cousin in 24 states (and the District of Columbia). Depending on the state, there are some deeper rules when it comes to double cousins, second cousins, age (over 50), and fertility issues, but as of right now, Washington is not one of them.

READ MORE: HUMOR: I No Longer Want To Be A Care Bear

When it comes to cousin marriage, Wikipedia has a great breakdown of which states and their legalities.

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10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe Here are 10 of the wackiest Washington State laws you won't believe Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals