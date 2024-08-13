Washington Costco Stores To Start Scanning Members At Entrance

Like a scene from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings, now Costco greeters will stab their staffs into the ground and scream:

“You Shall Not Pass!”

And then scan your member card and allow you to pass!

Okay, well, I’m sure it won’t be that dramatic (unless we’re lucky), but Costco Wholesale is in the process of installing card scanners for members to use to gain entry into the store.

Right now (and as far back as I can remember), members can just flash their cards to the greeter and walk right in; that process will change in the upcoming months, according to its customer service page on the Costco website.

“Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance door of your local warehouse. Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR Code against the Scanner.” – CustomerServices.Costco.com



Can I Get Stuff At Costco Without A Memebership?

There are some things you can do/purchase at Costco without a membership.

*Costco Pharmacy / Medical Prescription

*Eye exam (You are not able to purchase glasses or contacts without a membership).

*Instacart (Although, from everything I’ve heard, it can cost more money than just breaking down and getting a membership).



If you’re someone who just tags along with someone who has a membership, you’ll be allowed to go into the store, but the same practice as before when it comes to purchases… you better have a membership.

