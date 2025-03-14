Business or Pleasure? Why Not Both In These 3 Washington Cities

At my last job where I worked for a medical laboratory as a medical courier and phlebotomist for 13 years, my boss was gone often.

We never really questioned for a couple reasons, first and foremost: she was a good boss, and the places she would be gone to made sense with the job.

When I first started, the companies home base was located in Spokane, so that was where a majority of her trips took her.

Once a bigger medical lab bought us out, one based in Seattle, sure enough, work meetings moved.

That never raised any thoughts until I saw the study released by MarketBeat.com.

Were all these office trips really for work or networking?

people holding wine glasses toasting Canva loading...

If the pandemic taught us anything, it was something that most of us already knew, that most meetings can be done via email, so these new findings really opened up my eyes.

The financial media company ran a poll of over 3,000 people in the business sector, especially executives, to find out which cities offer more of the fun nightlife, to help get a little businesses with a lot of pleasure.

Related Reading: The 3 Best Places To CRY In Seattle!

Washington had 3 of the cities that made it onto their list. And 2 of those cities, were exactly where my boss always had meetings. Coincidence? Probably, but still funny to think about.



Giphy.com

Seattle, Spokane, and Bainbridge Island, all made the list of top city nightlife for company retreats.

Seattle ranking at #24 and Spokane just missing the top 100 mark, landing at #103. Bainbridge at #126.

Where are the Top 5 'Corporate Crawl' Locations?

According to Market Beat, the top 5 cities recommended for some fun time away from work time were Honolulu, Hawaii, Orlando, Florida, Dallas, Texas, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Chicago, Illinois respectfully.

What was the most fun work retreat you've been to? How much of it was business vs fun? Tap the App and let us know!

Get our free mobile app

Nightlife Magic: Exploring 10 Vibrant Downtowns After Dark in CA and WA We've got a list of fun things to do in the 10 prettiest downtown cities in Cali and WA when the sun goes down. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby