It's no secret that having a child and starting (or adding to) a family is not a cheap endeavor.

How Much Does It Cost to Have a Baby in Washington?

New data has narrowed down how much, on average, it costs for a child's birth and all the different variables that can come with the joyous (and costly) occasion.

Natural vs having a cesarean section birth, using an in-network vs an out-of-network medical facility and physician, the prices really vary.

Natural Birth vs. C-Section Costs in Washington

Numbers from FAIR Health show that childbirth in Washington shows roughly a $6,000 difference between a natural birth ($17,400) and having a cesarean section birth ($23,642).

In-Network vs. Out-of-Network Birth Costs

Those numbers are quite a bit higher than the national average of $15,200 for a regular delivery and $19,300 for a C-Section birth.

Their data also shows that the same costs almost double when a child is born in 'out-of-network' facilities. (Vaginal births = $31,219 and C-section births at $47,648).

Why These Numbers Matter for Growing Families

Full disclosure, I'm not a father, and my wife and I do not have any children. Many of my friends and family members have become parents, and I've seen the financial impact on their lives. And those numbers above just cover the first day of your child's life.

Those aren't taking into account raising the child, planning for the future, education, food, clothing, toys and entertainment... DIAPERS.

Starting a family is a big and costly decision. But if this is something you're stressing about, that is just an early sign that you're going to be a good parent. You're worrying, and worrying is caring.

Do your best, plan ahead, and take it one day at a time.



