Did you know that some states have BANNED cellphones in school? Bans/restrictions are in 8 states, including California and Florida, but Oregon and Washington still allow them. And there is a debate going on about whether that is wise.

Pro & Con The Cellphone School Ban

Parents and educators are on both sides of the argument for phones in schools, and their reasons for their stance make a lot of sense.

cheerleader holding a phone taking a selfie. Green grass, trees. Scotty Turner via Unsplash loading...

The PRO BAN ARGUMENT: Cuts down on distractions, helps focus on education. The other benefits can include helping against digital media addiction as well as digital bullying.

The CON BAN ARGUMENT: Parents, especially those of students in grade school, want to be able to get in touch with their kids in case of emergencies (outside and inside the classroom).

Which States Are Moving Forward With Cellphone Regulation In Schools

Axios.com broke down the phone in school bans, and while schools in Idaho, Montana, and Nevada (among others) have no statewide ban in place, Washington and Oregon (among 8 others) have different policy recommendations and pilot programs in various stages.

READ MORE: Washington's Growing Trend, PHUBBING! Are You Doing It?

Utah and Arizona (with several more states) do have legislation introduced into their state governments, so time will tell what will be determined.

My Two Cents

I don’t have children, so I really don’t have a ‘dog in the race’ with this debate, but I feel there should be some kind of rule. Distractions in school are always going to be there. During my schooldays, it was comic books and tiny video games. Even a calculator watch entertained and distracted us. We got in trouble, we got it taken away till the end of the day (not just the class). The second time that happened, parents were involved, detention, suspension, etc.



Giphy.com

It is a different world we live in, so I understand the parents' worries, and if a ban is going to happen, that’ll just be another rule kids will break. I think it comes down to parents cracking down on child/phone practices and giving more power to the teacher to make decisions when it comes to phones and distractions.

What are your thoughts? We’d love to hear them. Tap the App and let us know.

Washington State School Bus Law: Stop or Go