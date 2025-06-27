New Washington Law Lets You Break Windows to Save Lives
A new Washington State Law goes into effect in July that’ll give protection to a person who causes property damage in response to an action taken for the best reason ever: to save a life.
That years-old debate about if you see a dog or a child in a car, and it’s getting out hot, can you legally break a window in order to save a life? As of July 27th, 2025, that answer is yes, although there are some aspects that need to qualify for your good deed to go unpunished.
Washington State Bill HB 1046-2025-26 Details
“Protecting the vulnerable by providing immunity from civil liability for damage to a motor vehicle arising from the rescue of vulnerable persons or domestic animals.”
– HB 1046-2025-26
In other words, if you break a car window to rescue a person or pet, you cannot be sued or fined. However, there are some things that you need to question before you play Summer Heat Hero.
Specific Requirements Defined In New Washington Law
According to FastDemocracy.com, there are some stipulations or “specific conditions” before you break a window in order to save a life.
- Making Sure the vehicle is locked.
- Reasonable belief that there is imminent danger.
- Notifying authorities or 911 before taking action.
- Using only necessary force to gain access.
- Staying on the scene until authorities and help arrives.
The bill also goes into detail and defines the person or animal that may be in danger.
- A domesticated animal, i.e., dog or cat, but not livestock.
- A “Vulnerable person” could be a child or someone with an impairment or disability.
Are you happy with this new law in Washington? Do you think it will help save lives or give people a poor excuse for vandalism? Tap the App and let us know.
