What is something that you remember, but you sound weird when you talk to the younger generation? Like those memes with the young person and the old lady walking in the park that end with “right, Grandma, let’s get you to bed.”

If this feels like something you can relate to, we have a fun list for you below: 12 things only boomers in Washington can remember. But to be honest, I’m sure boomers in Oregon and California can relate to.

The Boomer Prank

This isn’t my idea by any means. I saw it on a meme website, and I laughed hard, and sure enough, the first opportunity I had, I used it.

elderly lady with a camera Tiago Muraro via Unsplash loading...

Going through a photo album (which, for young people, is a book of photographs from your family’s history, that is in a physical binder, and not on a digital Facebook page), several photos had the red-eye effect.

The Red-Eye effect is when the camera’s flash reflects off the retina of the eye, showing the blood vessels. It mainly happens in low light when a person’s pupils are open wider.

little kid with red eyes and a toy tsm/Timmy! loading...

Well, when you have a plethora of photos with many family members having glowing red eyes, you can play it off as how they are too young to remember the great ‘Demon Uprising’ of the 1980s.

READ MORE: Washington Residents Share Their Secret Olympic Gold Skills!

Do you remember Red-Eyed photos? What about these 12 things?

12 Things Only Washington Boomers Will Remember

What else should be put on our list? Tap the Station App and share with us what you remember, and possibly had to explain to the younger generation. Hopefully, when you do, you don’t get the response “Okay, Boomer!”