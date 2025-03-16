Did Washington Crack The Top 25 Places To Live?

They say home is where the heart is.

Okay, I can honestly say that I have never heard anyone say that line unless they were, of course, in a movie.

Besides Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, I have heard a few people say that there is no place like home.

Those people are usually the ones who strip down to their undies as soon as they walk through the door and then crash on the couch for the rest of the evening.

I'm not judging. In fact, I'm one of those people from time to time. Often, on a Wednesday night, you can catch me in my sweats watching Ghost Adventures. It's my current happy place.

But compared to the rest of the U.S., is there an overall happy place in Washington?

Sure, every city has its pros and cons, and I truly feel that if you go looking for the worst, that's all you'll find, but the opposite is true in my mind.

It is a little disheartening when U.S. News & World Report publishes a report on the Top 25 places to live, and not one single city is on the list.

Not to take credit away from the places that are on the list, but I'd rather live here in Washington than in Naples, Florida (the top spot).

Related Reading: Welcome To WA, Hope You're Not Driving Far!

Why? All my stuff is here and alligators! (Joking... kinda).

Why isn't Washington anywhere on their list? The economy, crime, recreational opportunities, and cost of housing (among others) are all contributing factors.

What can you do? Be neighborly, help out in your community, and just do the best you can, and be grateful. Easier said than done nowadays, but it's worth a shot.



