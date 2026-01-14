Planning to retire in Washington? Well, we have a lot of great things going for our state, but when it comes to planning the rest of your lives during your golden years, some places inside the Evergreen State are better than others, and we have those details below.

Watching My Family Retire.

My father-in-law retired about 6 months ago, took up some new hobbies, and worked on himself. So far so good.

Then last week, his wife, my mother-in-law, went ahead and retired too (early). We joked that she couldn't stand him being happy, so she had to join him.

Now they get the pleasure of waking up at 6 am, and hitting the road, only to drive slowly, and annoy everyone else in a hurry to get to work on time.

I hope to one day get the ability to do just that, retire and kick back and enjoy the fruits of my labor, but with current economic times, who is to say what the future will hold for my wife and I.

We try to be smart with our finances and savings, as are my in-laws, so handling retirement in Yakima shouldn't be too hard for them (we'll see about my wife and me). But, as much as I would like it to be, Yakima is not one of the most ideal places to put a bow on your busy work life.



Take a look at this list of the best places to retire in Washington, and then Tap The App and let us know what your plans are, and if you think you'll be ready when the time comes.

The 15 Best Places to Retire in Washington State