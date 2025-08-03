You hear the saying 'shop local' all the time. But when you hear it, you think of products that you'd usually purchase on Amazon, or even some big box store. Clothes, tools, furniture, etc., but what about food? Sure, you know to support a local mom-and-pop restaurant, but have you thought about what you're drinking?

We have a list of our top picks of hard and soft drinks that are made right here in our home state of Washington.

Why “Shop Local” Should Include What You Drink

There's never been a better time to shop (and drink) local than right now. With the economy causing waves, these local breweries and businesses are dealing with a lot right now, just to stay afloat doing what they love.

a beer tap pouring beer into a glass behind held by a hand. Bence Boros via Unsplash loading...

I wrote earlier this week about how Washington breweries were facing a major slump compared to previous years, and the possible reasons for it (you can read that full article here).

And just last month, I was surprised with, quite frankly, the best root beer I've ever tasted. No, you won't find it on the list below, because the brewery is located in Oregon, but you can read my review of it here.

a glass of soda sitting on a desk. Jason An via Unsplash loading...

From Craft Beer to Sodas: Washington’s Tastiest Drinks

I never would have found that delicious drink if I hadn't tried something new (to me) and drank local. So what do you think?

Take a look at our list below, and then let us know what other Washington drinks need to be added to it by Tapping the App and sending us your suggestions.

7 Famous Delicious Soda and Beers Created in Washington State These seven sodas and beers originated in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals



