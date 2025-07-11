Oftentimes, you crack open a book to escape your reality. To go on an adventure. To live tales in lands far away.

But what if you're a homebody by nature, and you'd rather your escape not be that far away from home sweet home? Well, we have a list of books set in the Evergreen State of Washington for you below.

Popular Book Series Set in Washington State

I knew there were a couple of books set in Washington State. I'm a huge fan of Patricia Briggs, whose Mercy Thompson series is set in the Tri-Cities. I was even fortunate to meet her in 2021 at a Yakima book signing.

My brother is obsessed with the J.P. Beaumont series by J.A. Jance, which centers around a homicide detective in Seattle.

I had no idea how many different books and stories there are that take place in my home state until I visited a local author fair a few months back.

Between meeting some local authors, talking shop, and getting recommendations, my bookshelf is never going to be cleared (a great problem to have).

What Did We Miss? Share Your Favorite Washington Reads

Which books did we miss? Which ones take place in Washington that we missed on our list? Let us know so we can get it added. And for that matter, if you have a book you absolutely love, and recommend it to everyone, Tap the App and recommend it! I'm always looking for my next good read!

