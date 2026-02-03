What is an “Analog Room” and why is it becoming more and more popular throughout Washington State, as well as the whole country? Will it be something that you’ll want to do, or even be able to do? We’ll discuss this and more below.

What Is An Analog Room?

An Analog room is simply a room that does not rely on technology or is always being connected to the online world. You might feel like you’re taking a step back in time to the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Back to a simpler time, and to a world that doesn’t rely on apps or connectivity.

person and a record player Paige Cody via Unsplash loading...

What Can You Do In An Analog Room?

Board games, read, write, draw, CONNECT with your family and friends, in person and not online. No risk of an app timing out, or buffering issues, or the worry that your phone will have enough battery, or enough bars to stay connected.

We are coming together and getting back to simpler times. Back in the 90s and early 2000s, we used to go online for fun and to escape reality, but in today’s world, we look forward to unplugging and escaping online to get back to reality, the reality of simpler times.

kids bedroom from the late 90s tsm/Timmy! loading...

Can You Have Any Technology In An Analog Room?

Sure, the main thing with an analog room is no internet. My Analog Room has a ton of technology, but none of it is connected to the web. I have a CD player as well as a turntable vinyl player hooked up to loudspeakers. I have an old “fat back” NON-SMART TV hooked up to a Nintendo 64 video game console, as well as my Sega Genesis. It’s so nice turning on a video game and playing it, and not needing to worry about an “update”.

READ MORE: Anyone In Washington Have 445 Video Game Consoles To Break The World Record?

Is An Analog Room For You?

Simply… yes! Think of it as a little vacation! If you don’t have a room you can dedicate this to, you can simply turn your phone off, put it in a different room of your house, grab a book, and sit down on a couch. Turn the world off and your brain on. If nothing else, it’ll help your mental health. Trust me on this.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 15 Ways We Used to Listen to Music (And Why We Miss Them) From the crackle of a pocket transistor radio to the satisfying click of a car's multi-CD changer, we’re rewinding through the nostalgic gadgets that shaped how we listened to and experienced our favorite music. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz