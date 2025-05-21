Back in my day, if I wanted to catch a Pokémon, I'd have to spend hours on my Nintendo Gameboy, grinding at the gym in order to be the best trainer in Washington!

It was fun, although at the time we thought it was a fad. If I had known then what I know now, all of those games and trading cards that I had been collecting and battling would be up on eBay, helping build my retirement fund.

From the days when it was possible to catch them all, all 151 of them, to now it seems like a second job to get. By my last count, there were 1,164 (counting variants... as of this writing). We didn't have fancy Pokémon vending machines like children do now.

I say as of this writing because you never know when new ones are going to be created, merged, morph, EVOLVE, get married, and create cross-species PokéBabies!

weird rabbit sasquatch man holding a welcome to washington sign. Created with Canva AI loading...

Or the fact that AI can take what you can imagine and run with it (see above)!

The possibilities are endless, but for the sake of my inner trainer, here are 23 Pokémon that AI created, inspired by cities and towns in Washington State.

AI-Generated Pokemon Based on Washington Towns Love Pokemon? So do we! So we asked AI to come up with unique "Fakemon" (fake Pokemon) that represent ten major Washington towns.

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton



Giphy.com

What Pokémon do you think would fit right here at home in Washington? What are some of your wacky Pokéreations?

Tap the App and let us know.

