When was the last time you visited the mall?

What was it for?

Did you go there for a purpose? You ran out of fun, smelly soaps and needed to hit up Bath & Body Works.

Did you need a comical gift for an office party and want to give the right impression to HR and visit Spencer's?

Were you told to "Expect Great Things," so you visited Kohl's?

Or did you just have money in your pocket to burn, and so you wanted to go shopping?

Of course, there's no wrong answer, and for those of us who still visit the mall, kudos to us.

Christmas Shopping Season Gets Underway On "Black Friday" Photo by Dave Einsel/Getty Images - Canva loading...

It is weird watching how time has changed them, with so many departments closed up and more and more kiosks in the middle of the walkway. I never thought there could be so many cellphone cases and massage chairs.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Store At Mall of America Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Build-A-Bear loading...

Or the fact that I could walk in and build a bear by myself, complete with 2 heads (you have to be sneaky to do that).

The malls have definitely taken a hit thanks to online shopping, but very few will ever build a memory from clicking "add to cart".

KB Toys to Close 375 Stores Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images loading...

I remember the joy of my dad taking me to KB Toys and me getting a new Spider-Man and Wolverine action figure! And then a car ride home that took 8 hours (40 minutes, but 8 hours in 'kid holding a toy' time).

Spider-Man Products For Sale Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

Get out of the house, get some fresh air, and visit the mall; even if you don't buy anything, the walking will do you good.

Get out of the house, get some fresh air, and visit the mall; even if you don't buy anything, the walking will do you good.

