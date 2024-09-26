Survey Says Washington & Oregon Need To Unplug More!

Back in the day, you would hop online to play games, surf the web, and watch cat videos in order to relax and escape reality.

In today's non-stop tech-fueled world, you do whatever you can to unplug to relax and escape.

With so much natural beauty we have here in the Pacific Northwest, I'm surprised that we don't do the unplugging more often!

In my house, we are constantly online in one way or another: phones, TV, video games, etc.

Luckily, my wife & I know how important it is to unplug; when we do that, it is usually to read a book.

woman holding a power cord. Drawing of people reading books Canva loading...

(Kids, books are these things bundles of paper with words printed on them, bound together, that require no power and could give you hours of entertainment).



Giphy.com

Judging by the new survey that was analyzed by QR Code Generator, my wife and I might be a rarity in the PNW.

Scouring and analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Google Keyword Planner, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), QR Code Generator ranked which states spend the most time plugged in!

Looking at internet usage, social media searches, texting, and even streaming options, among other net time wasters (I'm looking at you, "online cat videos"), they calculated and averaged each state, and Washington and Oregon is among of the worst.



Giphy.com

Only being beaten out by New York (#1), New Jersey (#2), Oregon (#3), and Washington (#5) rank in the top 5 states that are 'chronically online' (with Illinois taking the 4th spot).

Whether at home, work, or the coffee shop around the corner, it seems that people are always plugged in, which can be scary. Addiction can come in many forms.

RELATED READING: Washington Internet Growth Among The Worst In The Country!

My grandparents used to say how television would rot your brain. Looking at some of the youth today and how zombie-like they can act, as well as the tantrums that are thrown when you take away a tablet, I think Grandma and Grandpa were right.

How do you unplug and escape, or do you? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK (IT'S IN A BOOK): Books Set In Washington Stacker compiled a list of books set in Washington from Goodreads. Gallery Credit: Stacker