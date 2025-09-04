Would you pay extra to unlock extra features on your car? What about a monthly subscription?

That's the gamble that Volkswagen is waging with its vehicles, and we are polling our listening and reading audience to see where they stand on the upcoming practice.

Everything is looking at the monthly subscription practice. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Xbox Game Pass, the list goes on and on.

The difference with those subscriptions and what the automobile company is toying with is, you've already bought the car. And if this new subscription model by Volkswagen goes according to reports by Auto Express, owners will have to subscribe in order to unlock extra horsepower on their vehicles.

They do give the options of monthly, yearly, or lifetime of the actual vehicle, but still, does this seem like something you'd pay for, or would you look at getting a different vehicle?

Unlike other car subscriptions that can come with a new purchase (OnStar, Serious XM, etc.), having the 'get up & go' with your vehicle is a necessity, at least to me.



To avoid an accident, sometimes you need to speed up to get out of the way to avoid danger. Too many, that feature is as important as passenger airbags. When will a subscription be put on that? You don't have to have a passenger, so why do you need the passenger airbag?

I know that's a leap, but I've seen weirder leaps being made in justification of money.

You know where I stand, but what about you? Would you pay a subscription for the extra horsepower? Take our poll below and Tap the App and sound off Washington.

