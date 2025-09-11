Over 57,000 bags of frozen veggie and rice mix food are the focus of a recent product recall due to something that shouldn’t be blended into the rice and veggies (or at least wasn’t included on the label).

Shrimp!

Announced by the Food and Drug Administration, the recall includes over 57,000 bags of Good & Gather rice blend from distributor One Frozen, LLC. The reason for this recall is that reports of shrimp included in the product were not declared on the label.

Why Is This Recall A Big Deal?

You might be thinking, the frozen mix includes shrimp, what’s the big deal? A little bit extra, a bit of a surprise. Well, if you have an allergy to shrimp or other seafood, it is a big surprise that is not a welcome one.

Frozen Food Product At The Center Of The Recall

Good & Gather Burrito Bowl Blend, Southwest-Style

UPC: 085239931356

Best-If-Used-By Date of August 24th, 2026.

Disturbed nationwide at Target stores.

Reports Of The Recalled Product

As of this writing, there have been 3 customers reaching out with issues of the undeclared shrimp. Luckily, no injuries or illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled product.

What To Do If You Have The Recalled Product

If you have no allergy to shrimp, the product is safe to eat, although the FDA has advised purchasers not to eat it and to safely dispose of it.

You are also welcome to call Target Guest Relations at 800-444-0680 for a full refund.

