A video has shown a part of Vancouver, Washington that no one wants to see, no matter what walk of life you travel. Dozens and dozens of tents are scattered along sidewalks. Is there anything that can be done? We’ll discuss this below.

Knowing A Little About Vancouver

According to Wikipedia, Vancouver is the 4th largest city in the Evergreen State when it comes to population, with over 200,000 residents. But is that number taking into account the massive amounts of homelessness?

homeless person, sleeping Levi Meir Clancy via Unsplash loading...

A video was posted on the Facebook page Truth On The Streets, which shows a strip of Vancouver, and it is sad and jaw-dropping.

“There are parts of Vancouver, Washington. They have such a high concentration of camps nearly every single sidewalk is filled with them for multiple blocks.”

– Truth on The Streets.

In August of 2025, I wrote how Washington state had the 3rd highest homeless population in the entire country, with King County being the highest in our state, and Clark County (where Vancouver resides) not far behind.

Is There A Way To Help The Washington Homeless Problem?

Is there a way to help the homeless situation? That is the million-dollar question.

Some would argue it’s an economic issue, a housing issue, a mental health issue, a drug issue, or all of the above.

Get our free mobile app

Can we tax our way to prosperity? Some say yes, but looking at the current amount of tax dollars Olympia keeps asking for, and with this problem being so serious for so long, it doesn’t look like that answer is fixing much.

READ MORE: 10 Things Your Local Homeless Shelter/Mission Needs Right Now

There is also the question, “Do they want help?” If someone isn’t ready or willing to help themselves or live by the set rules, then there may be no helping them. It is a rough subject that we’d love to hear your thoughts on. Tap the App and let us know.

12 Washington Counties with the Worst Homeless Problems These 12 Washington State counties have the highest number of homeless in a new 2022 report.