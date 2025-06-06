Spend Father’s Day At Old Town Days in Union Gap

Union Gap, Washington, is gearing up for its Old Town Days and Civil War Reenactments celebration, and you are invited!

This Father's Day weekend, June 14th and 15th, Union Gap has a fun-filled and educational weekend set in store for you.

The Central Washington Agricultural Museum is open and massive and is the perfect place to spend Father's Day while re-living history, complete with their Civil War Battle Reenactments.

Field Demonstrations, Living History Camps, Activities, education Station & Scavenger Hunt, and, to top off the weekend, the Civil War Era Dance, all happening right here in the heart of Yakima Valley!

civil war soldiers, tents, pancakes, a raod sign that says welcome to Union Gap, Washington. Blue Sky, roadway with a white truck. Google Maps - Canva loading...

"Hundreds of reenactment actors and civilians participate each year on Father's Day Weekend to bring you one of Washington State's Largest Civil War Reenactments, right here in Union Gap!"

– Union Gap, WA Facebook Page.

The fun kicks off at Fullbright Park and the Central Washington Agricultural Museum on Saturday, June 14th at 6 am with a Pancake Feed with the Union Gap Police, with a Father's Day 3.2k, Education Station Scavenger Hunt and Reenactment Camps opening at 9 am.

More education demonstrations, food vendors, and Wagon Tours start at 10 am.

For a full schedule of the weekend's events, click here.

"Washington State's biggest Civil War reenactment, encampment, and living history event is in Union Gap every Father's Day weekend! FREE ADMISSION and FREE PARKING thanks to great community support by our sponsors!"

– VisitUnionGap.com.

For more information and ways to show your appreciation and support, check out VisitUnionGap.com

