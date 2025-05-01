There are two restaurants along First Street in Yakima, reaching into Union Gap, that many, including myself, have been keeping a keen eye on, just waiting for the day that they'll re-open!

The Sonic Drive-In is one of the more complicated ones, being on the corner of First Street and Nob Hill; it has quite the weird legal issue of why the location has not re-opened or even become something different.

The other restaurant that we've been eagerly awaiting word on its future is the El Porton in Union Gap.

The fire that shut down the family restaurant was back in September of 2022, and since then, it has been closed, with work being done to rebuild.

It's been closed for so long, leading many to wonder if it'll ever re-open.

When Will El Porton in Union Gap Re-Open?

People driving by the restaurant know something is about to pop; with the chain fence coming down and boards over the windows to help prevent vandalism being removed, it looks ready to start serving the valley again, but when?

While enjoying dinner at their 48th & Tieton location, I asked one of our servers if they had a date yet, and although she didn't have an official date, she did say, "Soon."

Apparently, they have one more inspection to go through, and it'll be open. According to our server, the inside is very beautiful, and everyone is really excited about it opening soon.

When I asked about how soon "soon" is, she couldn't quite tell, but led me to believe we're looking like before the start of June. Fingers crossed.

