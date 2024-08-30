It is super easy to be negative.

It comes to so many, so naturally.

How many ways do they talk about traveling down the path of the dark side in Star Wars? All that negativity can warp you.

I hear many of my friends vent their annoyances... okay, that's being too kind; they whine and throw temper tantrums over issues they shouldn't.

One friend only seems happy if he's complaining about something.

I've warned him that he's going to die angry and alone due to high blood pressure if he doesn't calm down.



Giphy.com

That's why whenever I see a topic of discussion online in a positive nature, I take notice.

A recent Reddit thread asked us to "Name something underrated about Washington that people don't talk about."

The Most Underrated Things About Washington State!

There are two aspects that I've always felt were great about our state:

You could drive from one corner of our state to the other within hours (in good conditions).



Giphy.com

The other is the weather, how we get all 4 seasons... sometimes all in one day.

Many chimed in with TheBigThinkiner2000's question, and here are the top answers!

Best agriculture soil in the world!

tractor plowing a garden field. Neon outline of Washington Canva loading...

Any kind of environment you want, all within one state. Forests, lakes, deserts, urban, oceans, SNOW!

four pictures showing forests, deserts, mountains, snow. Neon outline of Washington Canva loading...

The food diversity! Between the local vegetables, seafood, meat, fruit, coffee, and beer, we make it all & and we have it all!

a table filled with different food. Neon outline of Washington Canva loading...

A waterfall around every corner (on the west side).

Snoqualmie Falls in washington. Neon outline of Washington Canva loading...

The wine!

Wine Glass being poured. Neon outline of Washington Canva loading...

The bug problem isn't as bad as it is in other states!

Butterfly on a flower. Neon outline of Washington Canva loading...

What about you? What's something that is underrated about Washington state? Tap the App and share your insights!

Get our free mobile app

We talked about some of the best things... now let's look at some of the more tragic things to hit our state!