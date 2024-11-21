How To Report A UFO Sighting In Washington State!

First of all, I believe they exist, I’ve seen one, and I’ve filmed it.

It was in Sunnyside, Washington in August of 2017!

You can check that story out in full here.

Let’s breakdown what UFO or UAP means:

UFO = Unidentified Flying Object.

UAP = Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon.

I’m old school, and I don’t like the new terminology, so I’ll stick with UFO for the rest of this article.

Discussion on the topic is everywhere, and when once you might have been laughed at, shunned, or ridiculed, in recent years more and more people are fascinated and want to hear your account.

Even the government continues to hold hearings on unexplained incidents in the skies of the United States.



Granted, the latest (as of this writing) hearings have the Pentagon’s Director say that there’s no evidence of extraterrestrials, but we can still hope.

The fact is, people are seeing things in the skies, and you need to let people know.

UFO! See Something Say Something!

The National UFO Reporting Center is a great place to submit a report of what you have seen.

Scouring the different reports in your area is also fascinating.

So far in 2024, there have been nearly 100 different reports of UFOs in Washington!

Yes, some could be aircraft, satellites, balloons, or something else that is IDENTIFIED (just not by the reporting witness).

But if one… JUST ONE, is a mystery, then a new age of thought and understanding will be on its way.

Making A Report On NUFORC.org!

The site is pretty easy, and also gives examples of what some strange sites actually are, like different planets, photo anomalies, or even Starlink.

Hoaxes will be ignored, but if you have a legitimate report, send it in here.

After your done with your report, Tap the App and send us your story, we'd love to hear it!

