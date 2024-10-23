It is no secret that Washington is a hotbed for UFO sightings and activity.

Heck, the term ‘Flying Saucer’ has its roots in central Washington, when in 1947, Kenneth Arnold landed in Yakima, WA, to report what he had just seen flying along the Cascades.

I’ve even had my own UFO sighting.

For many years, I worked as a medical courier, driving back and forth between Seattle and Tri-Cities.

Around 8 pm on August 22nd, 2017, as I was driving along I-82, I noticed a weird “white line” in the far distance.

I watched it as I drove to my next stop, Sunnyside, Washington.

Pulling off on exit 69, once I got to my destination, I grabbed my phone and started recording.

Was it ALIENS? I don’t know; I doubt it.

Was it a UFO? It was unidentified; it was in the air, and it looked like an object, so yes, UFO.

Check out that video here:

It’s always fun to see where Washington ranks in the country with UFO (or if you’re trending and with the new lingo, UAP: unexplained aerial phenomenon) sightings.

Well, Washington is no longer the top spot for E.T.’s, according to a new study from online casino Casino Alpha.

That honor goes to Vermont, but we did come in 2ndplace, so that’s not too bad.

Casino Alpha crunched the numbers and data from the National UFO Reporting Center, took the number of reported sightings compared to the state’s population for an average, and that’s how they were able to rank the different states.

The Top 10 States for UFO Sightings/Alien Visitations

10: Arizona

9: Idaho

8: Wyoming

7: New Mexico

6: Oregon

This Washington City is a HOTBED for UFO Sightings!

5: Tied between New Hampshire & Maine

4: Alaska

3: Montana

2: Washington

1: Vermont

Have you spotted a UFO or have had an encounter? Tap the App and share your story!

