I saw a meme online that made me laugh hard. Harder than I’ve laughed in a long time.

It was a price comparison for different Uber transportation.

The options varied between drop off times and style of car, and then offered one other option that was unique and hilarious.

The more I started thinking of it, the more of a good idea it started making in my mind.

Besides the choices of cars and drop off times, the meme included an option to have an 'Uber Walking Buddy' take.. well, accompany you, where you need to go. Is that a thing in Washington?

"Keep your eye open for a 1994 white Kevin... he should arrive in 3 minutes."

- Meme.

guy in tshirt smiling. Canva loading...

In a world where there's danger around every corner, having a paid buddy might not be a bad idea. I've almost lost track of how many times, over the years, I've offered to walk co-workers to their cars. If I could have made a buck out of my niceties, I could be like $9 richer!



Giphy.com

Joking aside, this isn't the weirdest business model I've heard of. You have people who are professional huggers and snugglers, who get a paycheck just by being there for you, and all sorts of people doing the things that my credit card denies me to see on OnlyFans, why not hire someone to walk with.

Especially how social media is making everyone less social, getting some human contact might not be a bad idea.

Is An Uber Walking Buddy A Real Thing?

Sadly, it is not. At least not officially through Uber. The meme that brought the walking buddy to the attention of the internet is a few years old, and has been dismissed by Uber according to USA Today.

All that tells me is that some brave entrepreneur has a new business model to work on! Will that be you? If so, Tap the App and let us know.

man looking at his phone. Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker