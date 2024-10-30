How Old Is Too Old To Trick Or Treat in Washington?

Several memes and inspirational pictures have been floating around the internet talking about teens' trick-or-treating.

These pics include captions like "Remember, these teens could be doing far worse things than getting candy!"

And while this is true, I remember my cousins and I when we were that young; we'd go trick or treating, then go do the 'worse' things!

It was all about priorities!

Although, when I was 15, I think the 'worst thing' was trick or treating late, so late people were just leaving the bowl of candy on the porch. So I just took the bowl and left the candy.

Of course, I'm joking (guilt made me return the bowl a couple of days later), but I remember going trick-or-treating all the way up until I was 16. Then I could drive, and I think the laziness of driving versus walking around my neighborhood won out.

Usually, if you see an older person (late teens) trick or treating, they're accompanying a smaller child.

At 16, when you're able to drive, and at 21, when you can drink, most people trade in trick or treating for more of an event or party scene.



A quick online search of "How old is too old to trick or treat?" There was not a definitive answer.

Points and counterpoints were brought up on the subject. If an older person is escorting little one's trick or treating, why shouldn't they get a piece of candy? They're doing just as much work.

10 Tips & Tricks To Help Avoid Trick or Treaters!

Many adults are dressing up year-round in the fandom world of cosplay, so just do it on October 31st and get some candy.

In my opinion, there should be NO AGE LIMIT when it comes to trick or treating. It's one of the few times when you can go out and have fun and feel like a kid again, even in your 40s.

What do you think? Take our poll or Tap the App and let us know your thoughts.

