We all enjoy a good trend (fad), and when a bad (or annoying) one pops up, many people just roll their eyes. We asked our listening and reading audience throughout Washington what trends they’re glad that’s over. We have the top results below.

Thanks, Social Media!

Thanks to the world of social media, trends come and go just like months of the year. Some trends are great and do amazing things, like the “Ice Bucket Challenge,” which did some amazing stuff by raising funds for ALS research.

woman dunking ice water on a man in celebration. trees, grass. Major Tom Agency via Unsplash loading...

Then there are some trends that are good and bad, like the whole “Planking” trend. That type of exercise can be good for the body, but filming it and doing it in weird places… that can be a little troublesome.

“What’s a ‘trend’ you’re glad is over?”

That’s the question we asked our audience, and some of the answers focused on social media trends, others were more general, and a few were “very personal”. Here is the best of the best.

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“Men that need to pull up their britches! Oh wait, they still do that.” – Leandra S.



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“My dating life!” – Sara P.

“Bell Bottom Jeans” – Sherry S.

“Disco!” – Darryl C.



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“COVID Masks” – Theon M.

“’Your Mom’ jokes” – Sean D.

“The Tide Pod Challenge” – Erik H.



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READ MORE: 3 Trends Washington Residents WANT To Come Back Into Style

What trend are you glad is no longer “trending”? Tap the App and send us a message. Bonus points if you have a video or a photo of you doing that trend you are happy is gone, especially if it includes bell-bottom jeans!

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)