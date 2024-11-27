Hey Toppenish! All Aboard The Toy Train Christmas!

It's back again for another trek down the festive memory lane!

Gather your family and celebrate the nostalgia while creating new memories!

ALL ABOARD! And get ready for the smiles and joys of a Toy Train Christmas!

The Toy Train Christmas is perfect for kids and kids at heart! There is no age limit for the joys that this brings!

I grew up with model trains around our Christmas tree, and my brother and I have often argued about which train was ours, (we didn't realize that they all belonged to DAD).

toy train with Santa standing in front of it. Canva loading...

I took my father to this event last year, and his eyes lit up with joy, and he gets a kick telling people how he went to the "North Pole" to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

He spent the rest of our visit (and ride home) talking about his train collection growing up. It still makes me smile thinking about that day!

You can have fun and make memories like that with your whole family, every weekend leading up to Christmas.

And one of the coolest things about the Toy Train Christmas, is you are inside an actual Museum, and all the proceeds help to restore and maintain the history of this amazing piece of American history!

Where Is Toy Train Christmas Located In Toppenish?

The Toy Train Christmas is inside the Northern Pacific Railway Museum at 10 Asotin Ave. in Toppenish!

When Can I Visit Toy Train Christmas In Toppenish?

The Toy Train Christmas runs on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm.

November 30th & December 1st, December 7th & 8th, December 14th & 15th, and December 21st & 22nd.

How Much Does Toy Train Christmas in Toppenish Cost?

Admission to the Toy Train Christmas is:

$10 for adults

$7 dollars for children 12 and under.

(Private parties can be booked)

You'll get to tour Toy Train Christmas, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, and a train ride to visit the "North Pole" to see Santa!

And don't forget, all proceeds go to restoration and maintenance of the Northern Pacific Railway Museum!

For more information about the Toy Train Christmas visit NPRYMuseum.org or their Facebook page!



Giphy.com

