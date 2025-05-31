What is Washington's most misspelled word? What are America's? We have a list; we checked it twice, crossed the 't's, and dotted the 'i's. We ensured that the 'I before E except after C' rule is in place, except when it is not, such as in words like 'Deficiency', 'species', 'ancient', and 'conscience' (for example). Let's be honest: the English language can be weird and tough to spell. Thanks to technology, skills such as spelling seem to be taking a backseat in life (how often are you using the speech-to-text function?).



Well, when it comes to the most misspelled words in Washington, we know the top word, which we need some help with, as well as the Top 10 most misspelled words in America. Keep reading to find out what they are, and see if you already know how to spell them.

When Gwen Stefani released the song "Holla Back Girl", she spelled the word 'Banana', and the world was grateful. Then we started to realize that that word isn't all that hard to spell. Why couldn't she spell something harder like 'necessary' or 'quesadilla'?

Something that is so tricky to spell, that when I try to type it, even the spell checker just gives up.



Where Gwen Stefani failed, I like to think "Weird Al" Yankovic helped by not only addressing spelling but grammar in general with his song 'Word Crimes'.

Now that all the fun is out of the way, let's get down to it: the Top 10 Words that the United States needs some help with spelling.

Top 10 Words The United States Has Issues Spelling

The fine folks at WordUnscrambler.pro scoured search results from Google so far this year, and the most misspelled words for each state. Here are the Top 10 words (how many can you spell without help?)

10. Restaurant with 22 500 searches.

9. Favorite with 23 000 searches.

8. Business with 24 200 searches.

7. Neighbor with 25 500 searches.

6. Gorgeous with 27 000 searches.

5. Through with 28 000 searches.

4. Believe with 28 500 searches.

3. Necessary with 29 000 searches.

2. Separate with 30 000 searches.

1. Definitely with 33 500 searches.

Washington's Most Misspelled Word

Well, I'm very appreciative that we stand apart from the rest of the United States when it comes to the word that Washingtonians have a harder time spelling than any other.

The word we (collectively on average) have issues with the most... "Appreciation".

Thanks for checking out this article; I show my appreciation (no spell check needed) to you by presenting fun & wacky facts below.

