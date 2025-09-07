Yelp reviewers have picked the top food trucks in the country, and we have quite a few in the Pacific Northwest.

That's right, the hungry people throughout the country left work, traveled by vehicle to a wide variety of trucks, purchased food from those trucks, only to go back to their own vehicles and eat that food from a truck in their own vehicles (many, most likely trucks).

And now, thanks to their reviews, we know which trucks across the land are the most worthy of those lunch and dinner break treks. And most importantly for our trucks that dawn the Washington and Oregon license plates, we know which food trucks are the best here in the PNW.

people standing at a Pizza food truck Andrei Ianovskii via Unsplash loading...

Yelp’s Top 100 Food Trucks List Is Out!

To sum it up, we know the best foods from trucks to eat in our trucks from their trucks. So, let's get truckin'!

Having a food truck is many people's dream. Heck, for me, I've often thought about it as a retirement job. I once saw a picture of a food truck business on the internet and thought it sounded like a great idea.

yellow food truck with a menu in the window. Shari Sirotnak via Unsplash loading...

The guy running it only sold toasted cheese sandwiches. Nothing special, nothing else. Bread, butter, cheese. No frills, no gimmicks, just that. I have a Costco card, so I already have a jump start on this dream. I have no idea how his business is still doing, but I know for myself, retirement is still 20+ years away; however, a man can dream.

The Dream of Owning a Food Truck Lives On

These food trucks had a dream and chased it and are now selling it in locations throughout Washington and Oregon, and thanks to Yelp reviews, we know the top 100 Food Trucks in America. Luckily, nearly 20% of the top trucks are in our corner of the country!

red food truck in a parking lot Ian Braun via Unsplash loading...

Top-Ranked Food Trucks in Oregon

#91 – Habanero Burrito in Portland, OR

#85 – Tacos Pihuamo in Bend, OR

#77 – Hina's Island Grindz and Catering in Tigard, OR

#72 – Mama Chow's Kitchen in Portland, OR

#71 – 503 Hibachi in Aloha, OR

#64 – Toasty in Bend, OR

#50 – Recess in Tillamook, OR

#44 – Bing King in Eugene, OR

#36 – Bari Food Cart in Portland, OR

#28 – La Pachanga Mexican Food in Aloha, OR

#26 – Surf 2 Soul in Astoria, OR

#24 – Chochu Local in Portland, OR

#20 – Iolani's Plate Lunch in Portland, OR

#18 - Bake On the Run in Portland, OR

#15 – Yoshi's Sushi in Portland, OR.



Giphy.com

Top-Ranked Food Trucks in Washington

#100 – P&J's Waffle Delight in Tacoma, WA

#51 – Xochi in Issaquah, WA

#42 – El Fat Cat Grill in Kennewick, WA



Giphy.com

What’s Your Favorite Food Truck?

Which state has the most food trucks? And could argue the best? You'd have to get on a plane to check them out… in Hawaii!

What is your favorite food truck? What do they serve and where are they located? Tap the App and let us know by giving them a shout-out.

Get our free mobile app

ADVENTURE: These Are the Highest-Rated Free Things To Do in Washington, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in Washington using data from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker