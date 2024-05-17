Attn WA, CA, OR: Even 77 Degrees Can Be Too Hot To Walk Your Dog

So everyone knows that the best form of exercise is walking.

Not only is it good for you, but for your four-legged furry friend!

But besides tripping and falling, many forget about another hazard: the heat!

I'm not talking about the typical summertime heat dangers, such as sunburn, dehydration, heat stroke, etc.

I'm talking about the pavement and how hot it can get.

Sure, it's no big deal for those of us who wear shoes, but it can be VERY harmful for our walking buddies on all fours!

Just like we need to remind people not to leave their pets in parked cars during the summer (let alone any season), we need to remind people how hot the sidewalks and pavement can get.

With the sun beating down on the cement, the temps can quickly climb!

A post from the Yakima (Washington) Humane Society's Facebook Page shows the concrete temperature compared to the average air temperature.

77 degrees outside can equal 125 degrees on the pavement.

86 degrees outside can equal 135 degrees on the pavement.

87 degrees outside can equal 143 degrees on the pavement.

And especially in parts of Washington where temps can be in the triple digits, you don't want to risk hurting your pets!



A good rule of thumb is the 5-Second Rule.

What Is The 5-Second Rule When Walking Dogs?

We're not talking about dropping food, but how hot the pavement can be compared to your pet's feet.

Place the back of your hand on the ground for 5 seconds. If it's too hot for you, it is definitely too hot for lil buddy!



When in doubt, don't go out! Wait till later in the evening, or pick up your pet and take them straight to the grass.

