Reviews Recapped Yakima! The Worst To Best Of Our 2024 Reviews

I've written quite a few "Timmy Tries" review articles this past year.

To be honest, I wasn't sure that anyone really read them or even cared.

But as I'm getting older, I'm realizing the need to do more things for me!

Trying and writing the reviews was a type of therapy, and even self-care in a way.

It was fun and (at least for me) entertaining.

A few weeks ago, shortly after I wrote my review article on the peanut butter and jelly M&M's, I was standing in the lobby of the radio station.

timmy surrounded by junk food.

We have a video monitor on the wall behind our receptionist's desk that shows our radio station websites and cycles through the latest articles.

While I was hanging out and talking with Emily (our receptionist), a listener came in to pick up a prize.

She saw the article about the PB&J M&M's flash across the screen and made a comment about how she reads the articles and was planning on trying that particular candy that I had just reviewed.

Hearing that made me smile and laugh because I was standing by what was left of the bag of candy (about 2 handfuls left).



I thanked her for listening AND reading and offered her the rest of the bag.

That offer put a smile on her face.

The point of this is simple: thank you to everyone who has read my articles, has written in, and has even tried something they've heard or read about.

If you missed something that I reviewed in 2024, here is my recap, least favorite to most loved of the products that Timmy Tried!

Worst To Best of 'Timmy Tries' Reviews! Take a look at my reviews from 2024! Worst to best! Now, keep in mind that just because they may be towards the beginning of this list (the worst) doesn't mean they were bad. Each article has a 2nd (and sometimes a 3rd) opinion. Although, spoiler alert, NO ONE enjoyed the dunking of Coke-flavored OREO cookies into OREO-flavored Coke soda. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

What of these items have you tried? Do you know something that I should try? Tap the App and let me know!

