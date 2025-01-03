Reviews Recapped Yakima! The Worst To Best Of Our 2024 Reviews
I've written quite a few "Timmy Tries" review articles this past year.
To be honest, I wasn't sure that anyone really read them or even cared.
But as I'm getting older, I'm realizing the need to do more things for me!
Trying and writing the reviews was a type of therapy, and even self-care in a way.
It was fun and (at least for me) entertaining.
A few weeks ago, shortly after I wrote my review article on the peanut butter and jelly M&M's, I was standing in the lobby of the radio station.
We have a video monitor on the wall behind our receptionist's desk that shows our radio station websites and cycles through the latest articles.
While I was hanging out and talking with Emily (our receptionist), a listener came in to pick up a prize.
Want To Win Something? Check Out Our WIN STUFF Page!
She saw the article about the PB&J M&M's flash across the screen and made a comment about how she reads the articles and was planning on trying that particular candy that I had just reviewed.
Hearing that made me smile and laugh because I was standing by what was left of the bag of candy (about 2 handfuls left).
I thanked her for listening AND reading and offered her the rest of the bag.
That offer put a smile on her face.
The point of this is simple: thank you to everyone who has read my articles, has written in, and has even tried something they've heard or read about.
If you missed something that I reviewed in 2024, here is my recap, least favorite to most loved of the products that Timmy Tried!
Worst To Best of 'Timmy Tries' Reviews!
Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!
What of these items have you tried? Do you know something that I should try? Tap the App and let me know!
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening