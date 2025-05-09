The Who &#8216;The Song Is Over&#8217; Farewell Tour Comes To Seattle!

The Who ‘The Song Is Over’ Farewell Tour Comes To Seattle!

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Your generation should get pumped to hear My Generation performed LIVE! Because the icons are hitting the road, one more time and making their stop in the Pacific Northwest!

One of the most influential rock bands of the 20th Century, if not of all time, has sold more than 43 million albums, received numerous awards and certifications, and have entertained audiences all around the world, and they're making their return to our corner of the globe!

The Who Is Coming To Seattle In September

Fill out the form below so you can see them LIVE in concert before The Song Is Over!

LIVE NATION
The Who is on the North American Farewell Tour 'The Song Is Over' and hitting the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Thursday, September 25th!

How Can I Get Tickets To See The Who LIVE In Concert?

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16th at 10am through LIVE NATION.

When they do go on sale, you can PURCHASE THEM HERE.

Fill out the form below for your chance to WIN tickets!

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for The Who
Complete The Form Below For Your Chance To Score Tickets To See The Who!

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for The Who
Need More Prizes In Your Life?

Getty Images
The Song Is Over: The North American Farewell Tour of The Who is coming to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Thursday, September 25th! Fill out the form below for your chance to win tickets!

Contest Ends Sunday Night (5/25) @ 11:59 PM.

Winners Will Be Notified By Email When Tickets Are Available To Be Transferred Through LIVE NATION!

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for The Who
