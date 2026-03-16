Practically every parent who's had a child in middle school and high school band has been inside a Ted Brown Music store before, so this article is news you can use!

Ted Brown Music is turning 95 years old, and they said they're going to celebrate their anniversary by throwing a party inside every one of their stores.

They offer instrument rentals, music lessons, commercial AVL installations, and instrument repairs, which is why Washington locals have been going here since the Great Depression era.

Ted Brown Music in Puyallup Ted Brown Music Puyallup. Photo: Google Street View loading...

What We're Going to Do Now Is Go Back, Waaaaay Back

The first Ted Brown Music store popped up in Tacoma back in 1931.

The party will consist of live band music from employees, a food truck, equipment and instrument demos, and discounts.

"[As a 3rd generation family member], I am proud to carry on the legacy my grandfather began 95 years ago. I feel humbled by our musical community here in Washington. I am rejuvenated daily by them and by being able to help grow music and the access to music for everyone.” – Whitney Brown Grisaff[/pullquotes]

Read More: The 11 Biggest Selling Washington Musicians of All Time

There are six Ted Brown Music store locations in Washington, each with their own cool history tale to tell. The party is on Saturday, June 27th.

Tacoma

6228 Tacoma Mall Blvd

Yakima

2612 W Nob Hill Blvd, Suite B

Silverdale

3276 NW Plaza Rd #103

Richland

2600 N Columbia Center Blvd

Puyallup

13613 Meridian E Suite #140

Seattle

1006 NE 50th Street

Oldest Music Stores in Washington State

The oldest music store I could find here in WA State is Hoffman Music out of Spokane, who got their start in 1913. Next in line comes Ted Brown Music. One of the other most popular music stores in Washington is American Music Supply in Seattle, which has been around since 1973.