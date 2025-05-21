Suds Against Suicide, the annual Yakima Valley suicide prevention fundraiser, is taking shape and is gearing up to rock the valley, bring awareness, and show people that no matter how you feel, you are truly never alone.

We’ve all been impacted by the act of someone taking their own life in one way or another. If it wasn’t a direct member of your family, then it happened to a friend of yours.

Something they don’t feel comfortable talking about. And that is understandable, but talking about it is something that needs to be done.

How Suicide Has Affected My Family

A member of my family took her own life, which seemed like last month, was actually 3 years ago. She was the first one of my family’s generation to pass away, and it hit and hurt so bad. Her husband, whom I loved like a blood member of my family, had passed away recently due to severe medical conditions. It was a rough situation all around.

man with long hair and tattoos, sitting on a couch holding his head in sadness.

If only we had known something deeper was going on. In hindsight, you could see signs, but that’s hindsight. People like the late great Robin Williams, Chris Cornell, or Chester Bennington brought so much laughter, music, and joy to so many; it’s hard to come to grips with what happened. Robin’s death still brings a tear to my eye.

My point in sharing these thoughts is that no matter who you are, you matter to someone, even if you don’t think so. You are not alone; reach out. Call, or text 9-8-8 or 988LifeLine.org.

Helping Raise Suicide Prevention Awareness In The Yakima Valley

The third annual Suds Against Suicide is scheduled for Saturday, September 13th at the Chainsaw Cat in Yakima. This is a rock concert with funds being raised for the Washington chapter of the AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention).

venue sign on a street corner. Cartoon hands holding beer mugs. Suicide Prevention ribon.

Music, food vendors, flash tattoos with Cyclops Tattoos, and Iron Horse Brewery will be there with their tribute lager, The Rando, named after a great man, Randy Graham, who the community lost to suicide 20 years ago.

Big events like this take a lot of work. If you’re able to sponsor or lend a hand, reach out to Jason at SudsAgainstSuicide509@gmail.com.

beer can next to a glass with beer in it, next to a computer tablet on a wood counter.

